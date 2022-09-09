Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) rose 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 912,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the average daily volume of 108,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Xander Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

