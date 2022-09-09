Xend Finance Market Cap Reaches $4.01 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $339,490.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

XEND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.