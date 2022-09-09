XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 25,592 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 348.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

CMCSA traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 882,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,001,588. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

