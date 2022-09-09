XTX Topco Ltd Buys 2,336 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 225.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.8% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.96. 42,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,994. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.20. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.