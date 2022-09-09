XTX Topco Ltd Grows Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 847,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $7,541,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 162,082 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,208,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 184,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.4 %

ITUB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.17. 1,186,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,826,196. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.