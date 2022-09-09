XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 282.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,721,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 889,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,507,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 758.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,060,000 after purchasing an additional 112,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 177,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

ADP stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.90. 34,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

