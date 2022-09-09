XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.6% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 352,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 66.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 850,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,748,000 after buying an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 348.9% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 392,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. 201,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822,328. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

