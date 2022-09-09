XTX Topco Ltd Invests $715,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 3.4 %

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

ZM traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. 123,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,723. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

