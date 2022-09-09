XTX Topco Ltd Invests $862,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.49. 34,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.