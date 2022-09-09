XTX Topco Ltd Invests $966,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AA traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

