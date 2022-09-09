XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.08 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Charter Communications comprises 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $11.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.81 and a 12-month high of $804.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

