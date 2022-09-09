XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $19.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,166. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 495.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

