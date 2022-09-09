Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,701. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $733.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.
Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after buying an additional 524,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,296,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
