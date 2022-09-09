Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.74. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

