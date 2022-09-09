Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.79

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.79 and traded as high as C$12.80. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.76, with a volume of 993 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.32.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

