Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.01)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.0-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.41 million. Yext also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

YEXT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 9,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,626. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Yext by 12.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 765,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 932.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,683 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.