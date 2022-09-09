Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Yext updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Yext Trading Up 4.2 %

YEXT stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $557.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

