YooShi Price Down 7.1% This Week (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $41.19 million and $482,040.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002036 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi (CRYPTO:YOOSHI) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official. YooShi’s official website is yooshi.io.

Buying and Selling YooShi

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

