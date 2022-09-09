YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 7.5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 95,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,838,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

