YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 7.5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 95,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,838,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
