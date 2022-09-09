Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 14.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 10,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 426,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.
Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.00.
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
