Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 14.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 10,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 426,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Trading Up 18.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

About Zai Lab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

