Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $28.27

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.27, but opened at $27.33. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,710 shares of company stock worth $953,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

