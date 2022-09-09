Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,335 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.7% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Zimmer Biomet worth $71,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.46. 20,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,207. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

