Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 69,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Zimtu Capital Stock Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 52.17, a quick ratio of 50.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

