Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Increased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1,301.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.3% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $162.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.94. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

