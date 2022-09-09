ZoidPay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $88,059.00 (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ZoidPay coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZoidPay has a market cap of $39.41 million and $88,059.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay (CRYPTO:ZPAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoidPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

