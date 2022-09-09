ZooKeeper (ZOO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $211,253.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00366533 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 238,283,680 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

