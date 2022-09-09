Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.59.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.