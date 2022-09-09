Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.59.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.