Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $33.30 on Friday, reaching $187.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

