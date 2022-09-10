1,220,790 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,220,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,409,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.
