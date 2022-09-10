12,484 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,535,000 after purchasing an additional 403,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 955.57, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

