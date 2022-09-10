14,374 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

SPG opened at $103.77 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

