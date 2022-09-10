164,631 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Purchased by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 164,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Liberty Latin America makes up 0.5% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

LILAK stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LILAK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

