17,197 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Up 0.8 %

CNC stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

