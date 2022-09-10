2,208 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,208 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 0.0% of Elequin Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 5,733,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,601. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

