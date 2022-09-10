264 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VMC opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.20. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

