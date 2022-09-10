30,634 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

