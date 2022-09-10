32,300 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.5% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nutrien by 48.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nutrien by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

