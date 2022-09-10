3,526 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.57 on Friday, reaching $307.09. 56,125,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,592,724. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

