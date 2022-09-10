665 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.0% of Elequin Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.62. 1,689,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.91 and its 200-day moving average is $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $146.40 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

