681 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. 7,178,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

