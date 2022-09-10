A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $70.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

