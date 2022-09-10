AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 77.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $17,568,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,714,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.42. 4,427,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.99. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

