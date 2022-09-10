AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.42. 4,427,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,595. The company has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

