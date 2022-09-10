ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ABCT has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of ABC Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.07.

TSE:ABCT opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$554.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.99. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.48 and a 1-year high of C$8.83.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

