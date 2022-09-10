Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises approximately 2.8% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.7 %

ASO opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

