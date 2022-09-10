Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,630 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 697,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,749. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 1,500.43%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.