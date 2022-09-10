AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 16.44% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

