AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AER opened at $47.10 on Monday. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

