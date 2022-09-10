Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) PT Raised to C$5.00

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright to C$5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of TSE AEZS opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.92 million and a PE ratio of -56.37. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of C$5.38 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

About Aeterna Zentaris

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.