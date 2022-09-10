Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) PT Raised to C$5.00

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of AEZS stock opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of C$5.38 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Aeterna Zentaris
